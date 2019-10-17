SUTHERLIN — The Brookings-Harbor Bruins remained unbeaten in Class 3A/1A/1A Special District 4 girls soccer on Thursday with a 2-0 win over the Sutherlin Bulldogs.
Brookings (11-0, 7-0 SD4) has already clinched the league championship. Sutherlin (2-8-1, 1-5-1) didn't provide any information on the match.
The Bulldogs travel to South Umpqua on Thursday.
