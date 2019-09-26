WINSTON — Avana Pettus' early goal for Brookings-Harbor held up and the sixth-ranked Bruins handed Douglas a 1-0 loss on Thursday in a Class 3A/2A/1A Special District 4 game at Winston Middle School.
Sophomore goalkeeper Adrianna Sapp made 21 saves for the Trojans (3-2-2, 2-1 SD4). Coach Chuck Lund was pleased with his team's performance.
"It was a good loss. The girls played amazing," he said. "The whole defense played phenomenal."
The two teams meet again Tuesday in Brookings.
