MEDFORD — The South Umpqua girls soccer team dropped a 8-0 decision to Cascade Christian on Saturday in a nonleague game at U.S. Cellular Community Park.
Marina Simon on offense and Josie Maddux on defense had strong games for the Lancers (0-4-2), coach Cadence Whiteley said.
S.U. will travel to Douglas Tuesday for its Special District 4 opener.
