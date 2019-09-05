WINSTON — The Douglas girls soccer team opened its season on Thursday with a 0-0 tie with Pleasant Hill in a nonleague match.
Coach Chuck Lund was pleased with the effort and teamwork of his team. Sophomore goalkeeper Adrianna Sapp made 18 saves for the Trojans.
Douglas will host Illinois Valley Tuesday in a nonleague contest.
