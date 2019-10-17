TRI CITY — The Douglas girls soccer team sewed up a spot in the Class 3A/2A/1A playoffs with a 3-0 victory over South Umpqua in a Special District 4 game on Thursday.
Mya Skurk scored for the Trojans (5-3-3, 4-2-1 SD4) 26 seconds into the contest. Jazmin Lund converted in the 45th minute and Adrianna Sapp added the final goal in the 60th minute on a penalty kick.
Sapp and Emily Hanson split the goalkeeping duties and combined for the shutout, making 15 saves.
Madison Shepherd and freshmen Hallie Woodruff and Wyllow Larson had good defensive games for the Lancers (1-10-2, 1-6), coach Cadence Whiteley said.
South Umpqua will host Brookings-Harbor on Tuesday. Douglas is at home against Brookings on Oct. 24.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.