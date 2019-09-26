MYA SKURK
Douglas junior
Sport: Soccer.
Position: Center/midfielder.
Age: 16.
Other Interests/Hobbies: Basketball, hanging out with friends, hiking.
GPA: 3.8.
College Plans: UCLA, University of Oregon, Oregon State University, looking at a career in law.
Favorite Athlete: Alex Morgan, forward for Orlando Pride and member of U.S. national team.
Performance: Scored five goals in wins over Creswell and Sutherlin last week, including a hat trick against Creswell.
Quotable: "It feels pretty good (getting a hat trick), I'm not going to lie. That gives you an accomplishment type of feeling. The win against Sutherlin was really good, that shows us we're capable of going somewhere this year ... capable of going to state. I think we have a good chance if we keep working together as a team."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.