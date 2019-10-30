SUTHERLIN — The Douglas girls soccer team capped off the regular season on Wednesday night with a 5-2 win over Sutherlin in a Class 3A/2A/1A Special District 4 match.
Mya Skurk scored a hat trick and one — four goals — for the Trojans (6-3-4, 5-2-2 SD4), who finished second behind Brookings-Harbor in the league standings. Three of Skurk's goals came on free kicks.
Jazmin Lund scored the other goal for Douglas off an assist from Skurk. Sophomore goalkeeper Adrianna Sapp made 23 saves.
The Bulldogs (3-9-1, 2-6-1) third in league.
Douglas will be on the road for the first round of the 3A playoffs on Nov. 5 against an opponent to be determined.
