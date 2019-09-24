WINSTON — The Douglas girls soccer team used a goal in the first half to defeat South Umpqua, 1-0, on Tuesday in a Class 3A/2A/1A Special District 4 game at Winston Middle School.
Roxanna Powell scored the lone goal for the Trojans (3-1-2, 2-0 SD4) in the 26th minute off a corner kick from Mya Skurk.
"A great team win," Douglas coach Chuck Lund said. "A good job by our defense."
Kyla Pires made 13 saves for the Lancers (0-5-2, 0-1). S.U. coach Cadence Whiteley singled out Madison Shepherd and Jeongin Jang for strong defensive games.
Douglas will host Brookings Thursday, while South Umpqua hosts Sutherlin.
