WINSTON — The Douglas girls put the first blemish on Brookings-Harbor's league record this season, tying the Bruins 1-1 on Thursday in a Class 3A/2A/1A Special District 4 game at Winston Middle School.
Brookings (12-1-1, 8-0-1 SD4), which is ranked No. 3 in the coaches' poll, entered the match having already clinched the league title. The Trojans (5-3-4, 4-2-2) are second.
"One of the best games I've seen these girls play," Douglas coach Chuck Lund said. "Everybody on the team played with heart, played with fire."
Jazmin Lund gave Douglas a 1-0 lead with a goal in the ninth minute off an assist from freshman Cora Van-Allen. Avana Pettus scored for Brookings later in the half.
Chuck Lund praised the performance of sophomore goalkeeper Adrianna Sapp, who made 27 saves. The coach added Roxanna Powell and Nevaeh Poore, the lone senior on the team, had good games.
The Trojans, who have qualified for the state playoffs, end the regular season on Wednesday night at Sutherlin.
