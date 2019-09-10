WINSTON — The Douglas girls soccer team battled Illinois Valley to a 1-1 tie on Tuesday in a nonleague match at Winston Middle School.
Jazmin Lund scored around the 25th minute for the Trojans (0-0-2) off an assist from Mya Skurk. The Cougars also scored in the first half.
Douglas coach Chuck Lund was pleased with his team's defensive performance, noting sophomore goalkeeper Adrianna Sapp finished with double-digit saves.
The Trojans travel to Medford Saturday for a nonleague contest against Cascade Christian.
