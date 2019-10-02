BROOKINGS — Douglas lost 3-1 to league-leading Brookings-Harbor on Tuesday in a Class 3A/2A/1A Special District 4 girls soccer game.
The Bruins improved to 6-0 overall and 3-0 in league.
Mya Skurk scored a second half goal for the Trojans (3-3-2, 2-2).
"We played hard, but had a couple of balls that didn't bounce our way," Douglas coach Chuck Lund said.
Douglas hosts Sutherlin on Tuesday.
