TRI CITY — The Douglas girls soccer team defeated South Umpqua 2-0 on Thursday in a Class 3A/2A/1A Special District 4 game.
The Trojans (4-3-3, 3-2-1 SD4) got goals from Jazmin Lund in the 24th minute and Mya Skurk in the 47th minute. Lund assisted on Skurk's goal.
Goalkeeper Kyla Pires made 14 saves for the Lancers (1-8-2, 1-4). S.U. coach Cadence Whiteley singled out the defense of Madison Shepherd and freshman Hallie Woodruff.
South Umpqua hosts Brookings-Harbor on Tuesday. Douglas visits the Lancers on Oct. 17.
