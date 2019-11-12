Douglas, Sutherlin and South Umpqua each placed two players on the Class 3A/2A/1A Special District 4 girls soccer all-league first team in voting done by the coaches.
First-team selections included junior Mya Skurk and sophomore goalkeeper Adrianna Sapp of Douglas, juniors Jadyn Vermillion and Mariah Summers of Sutherlin, and senior Hannah Lowell and junior Madison Shepherd of S.U.
Junior Lexi Schofield of Brookings-Harbor was selected the league's MVP. Chuck Lund of Douglas and Kyla Siri of Brookings shared the coach of the year award.
Area players making the second team were senior Nevaah Poore and sophomore Zoey Smalley of Douglas, seniors Abby Masterfield, Aysiah Candelaria and Shakiya Candelaria and freshman Micah Wicks of Sutherlin, and senior goalie Kyla Pires, junior Nalia Stice and sophomore Jeongin Jang of S.U.
SPECIAL DISTRICT 4
GIRLS SOCCER ALL-LEAGUE
MVP — Lexi Schofield, jr., Brookings-Harbor.
Co-Coaches of the Year — Chuck Lund, Douglas; Kyla Siri, Brookings-Harbor.
First Team — Lexi Schofield, jr., Brookings-Harbor; Avana Pettus, sr., Brookings-Harbor; Mya Skurk, jr., Douglas; Jadyn Vermillion, Sutherlin; Madison Shepherd, jr., South Umpqua; Hannah Lowell, sr., South Umpqua; Mariah Summers, jr., Sutherlin; Hannah James, soph., Brookings-Harbor; Faith Burton, soph., Brookings-Harbor. GK: Adrianna Sapp, soph., Douglas.
Second Team — Jeongin Jang, soph., South Umpqua; Nalia Stice, jr., South Umpqua; Aysiah Candelaria, sr., Sutherlin; Shakiya Candelaria, sr., Sutherlin; Cecilia Hilton, sr., Brookings-Harbor; Abby Masterfield, sr., Sutherlin; Micah Wicks, fr., Sutherlin; Tilly Peters, jr., Brookings-Harbor; Nevaeh Poore, sr., Douglas; Zoey Smalley, soph., Douglas. GK: Kyla Pires, sr., South Umpqua.
Honorable Mention — Annie Nation, jr., Brookings-Harbor; Marissa Scott, fr., Brookings-Harbor; Zoe Carlson, fr., Brookings-Harbor; Wyllow Larson, fr., South Umpqua; Roxanna Powell, jr., Douglas; Hannah Hobson, soph., Douglas; Elizabeth Avant, jr., Douglas.
