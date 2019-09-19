SUTHERLIN — The Douglas girls soccer team opened Class 3A/2A/1A Special District 4 play on Thursday with a 2-1 victory over Sutherlin.
Mya Skurk scored both goals for the Trojans (2-1-2, 1-0 SD4), one coming in each half. Goalkeeper Adrianna Sapp made 20 saves. Coach Chuck Lund praised Nevaeh Poore for her strong defense.
"A huge shoutout to the entire defense. They showed up for 80 minutes," Lund said.
Sidney Williams scored for the Bulldogs (1-4, 0-1) in the second half off an assist from Abby Masterfield. Coach Miguel Carrillo was pleased with his team's effort.
Douglas will host South Umpqua Tuesday. Sutherlin is at home Monday against Brookings.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.