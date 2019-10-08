Even in defeat, Kristin Parks was a proud soccer coach on Tuesday night.
The Roseburg High School girls played with the intensity and effort their coach wanted, but weren't able to find the back of the net against the Grants Pass Cavers in a Southwest Conference game at Finlay Field.
Grants Pass got a goal from sophomore Tatianna Ross in the 63rd minute and pulled out a 1-0 victory, keeping the Indians winless in conference play.
"It's frustrating. The result's not what we wanted, but the girls left everything on the field," Parks said. "I can't ask any more. The girls were in it the whole game. I'm super proud of the effort everyone gave."
The Cavers improved to 3-4-2 on the season and 2-3 in the SWC. The Tribe, which has lost six straight, fell to 2-7 and 0-5.
Ross' goal followed a scoreless first half between the two teams. Roseburg lost sophomore Madasyn Van Acker for about 13 minutes in the second half after a hard fall, but she returned in the 77th minute.
"We made a mistake just shy of midfield. Two players tried to send the ball upfield and didn't connect and their girl scored (the goal) from six yards out," Parks said. "You can't blame Amy (Carpenter, Roseburg's freshman goalkeeper) on that one."
Grants Pass had 14 shots on goal, compared to five for the Indians. Carpenter finished with 13 saves. Parks singled out senior defensive midfielder McKenna Melvin for an outstanding first half.
"I thought we played a great first half," Parks said. "It was our best start of the season, we dominated possession the opening 10 minutes.
"We had seven girls play the full 80 minutes ... we have only four on the bench and we're just not deep and that catches up with us," Parks added. "But every game we're getting better."
Roseburg will host first-place South Eugene at 1 p.m. Saturday. The No. 5 Axe (6-0-1, 4-0) can remain in sole possession of the SWC lead with a win or tie at Sheldon (5-2-1, 3-1) on Wednesday night.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.