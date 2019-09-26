TRI CITY — The South Umpqua girls soccer team notched its first win of the season on Thursday, defeating Sutherlin 2-1 in a Class 3A/2A/1A Special District 4 game.
Hannah Lowell scored both goals for the Lancers (1-5-2, 1-1 SD4), converting in the eighth and 37th minutes. Her first goal was assisted by Madison Shepherd. Kelci Rogers, S.U.'s backup goalkeeper, made a key save on a penalty kick late in the contest.
Freshman Corrie Gohman scored in the 71st minute for the Bulldogs (1-6, 0-3) off an assist from Jadyn Vermillion.
"I'm proud of how we played," South Umpqua coach Cadence Whiteley said. "We passed well and the defense pressured and talked well."
The two teams will meet again on Oct. 3 in Sutherlin.
