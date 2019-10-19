The Roseburg girls soccer team lost 2-0 to North Medford on Saturday afternoon in a Southwest Conference match at Finlay Field.
Malisa Kuitert scored in the 34th minute for the Black Tornado (7-5, 4-4 SWC) off a corner kick from Brooklyn Snow. Emily Parker scored in the 62nd minute, converting on a high shot from 25 yards out off a pass from Taylor Denn.
North Medford held a 15-5 advantage in shots on goal. Freshman goalkeeper Amy Carpenter played well for the Indians (2-10, 0-8) and sophomore midfielder/forward Madasyn Van Acker had a strong game, according to coach Kristin Parks.
"Not the result we wanted, but we were more offensive today," Parks said. "We asked the girls to be physical and they did that and we won a lot more balls."
Roseburg will host South Medford on Tuesday on senior night.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.