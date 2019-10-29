GRANTS PASS — The Roseburg girls soccer team ended its season with a 3-1 loss to Grants Pass on Tuesday night in a Southwest Conference match at Mel Ingram Field.
Olivia Bauer scored two goals and Casey Park added one for the Cavers (4-8-2, 3-7 SWC), who led 3-0 at halftime. Sophomore Madasyn Van Acker scored in the 50th minute for the Indians (2-12, 0-10) off an assist from Kenzie Roosevelt.
Grants Pass held an 18-5 advantage in shots on goal. Roseburg freshman goalkeeper Amy Carpenter made 15 saves.
"Grants Pass started off hot, but we played great the last 10 minutes of the first half and didn't scored on in the second half," RHS coach Kristin Parks said. "We didn't give up, I was proud of the way they stayed positive."
Roseburg loses five seniors to graduation — Katie Knudson, Kaitlyn Riley, McKenna Melvin, Taylor Hunt and Allycia Peterson.
"They've been great leaders and are going to be missed," Parks said.
