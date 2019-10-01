MEDFORD — The Roseburg High girls soccer team played South Medford tough, but dropped a 2-0 decision on Tuesday night in a Southwest Conference game.
The Panthers (2-5-1, 2-2 SWC) got goals from Alyssa Brown in the 26th minute and Mikayla Titus in the 78th minute.
"I'm very happy with how our girls played," Roseburg coach Kristin Parks said. "Even though we lost, I feel like they gained confidence. We played great in the first half ... made some great passes and runs."
Parks once again praised the play of the defensive back line — Katie Knudson, Kaitlyn Riley, Camille Dela Cruz and Kylee Schmeichel.
"We had an opportunity to score in the 79th minute (on a Hannah Richards shot), but couldn't put it in the back of the net," Parks said.
The Indians (2-6, 0-4) host Grants Pass on Oct. 8.
