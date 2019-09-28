MEDFORD — The Roseburg girls soccer team dropped a 3-1 decision to North Medford on Saturday in a Southwest Conference match.
The Indians (2-5, 0-3 SWC) have lost four straight.
The Black Tornado (4-2, 2-1) scored in the 19th, 48th and 50th minutes. Sophomore LaTara Aguirre-Stepp scored for Roseburg in the 38th minute.
Roseburg coach Kristin Parks singled out junior midfielder Hannah Richards for a strong game.
"It was was one of our better games, as far as everyone working together," Parks said. "We were a lot more offensive, and made more connecting passes and runs. I think our defense worked better."
The Tribe will travel to South Medford on Tuesday.
