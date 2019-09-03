EAGLE POINT — The Roseburg girls soccer team earned its first win of the season on Tuesday with a 3-0 nonconference victory over Eagle Point.
Madasyn Van Acker opened the scoring for the Indians (1-1) with a goal in the 21st minute off an assist from Katie Knudson. Hannah Richards scored in the 53rd minute following a Kaitlyn Riley corner kick. Knudson scored in the 59th minute on a free kick from around 40 yards out.
Freshman goalkeeper Amy Carpenter notched the first shutout of her high school career. RHS coach Kristin Parks singled out the play of defender/midfielder Camille Dela Cruz.
"We looked jittery in the first half, but played much better in the second half," Parks said. "We had a lot of passing, were making good runs and dominated possession."
Roseburg will host North Salem on Saturday at Finlay Field in a nonconference game.
