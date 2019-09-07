The Roseburg High girls soccer team posted its second consecutive shutout on Saturday with a 2-0 nonconference win over North Salem at Finlay Field.
Katie Knudson scored in the seventh minute for the Indians (2-1) off an assist from Ellie Ronk. Madasyn Van Acker converted in the 63rd minute off a corner kick from Kaitlyn Riley.
The Tribe held a 11-3 advantage in shots on goal. Freshman goalkeeper Amy Carpenter notched the shutout. Coach Kristin Parks said Knudson and Riley, both senior defenders, turned in strong overall games.
"We worked much better as a team today," Parks said. "We dominated possession and made some great runs. It was a fun game to watch, everyone played well."
Roseburg will travel to Ashland Tuesday for a nonconference contest.
