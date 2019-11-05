ADAIR VILLAGE — The 12th-seeded Douglas girls soccer team dropped a 1-0 decision to No. 5 Santiam Christian on Tuesday in a Class 3A/2A/1A first-round playoff match.
The unbeaten Eagles (13-0-2), who won the Special District 3 title, advance to the quarterfinals against either No. 13 Westside Christian or No. 4 Yamhill-Carlton on Saturday.
Santiam Christian scored on a free kick late in the second half to get the win.
"Our girls fought the whole game," Douglas coach Chuck Lund said. "I was very proud of their effort. They had a great season."
The Trojans (6-4-4) have only one senior on their roster — midfielder Nevaeh Poore — so the future looks bright.
