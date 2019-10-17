EUGENE — Piper Matson scored five goals, leading Sheldon to a 9-0 win over Roseburg on Wednesday night in a Southwest Conference girls soccer match at Dennis Ludwig Stadium.
Makayla Scurlock added two goals for the Irish (7-3-1, 5-2 SWC), who are in second place behind South Eugene in the conference standings. Sophia Schmidt and Kallin Sperry also scored.
Sheldon had a 24-6 advantage in shots on goal. Sophomores Madasyn Van Acker and Sadie DeVault had strong games for the Indians (2-9, 0-7), according to coach Kristin Parks.
Roseburg will host North Medford (6-5, 3-4) at 1 p.m. Saturday at Finlay Field.
