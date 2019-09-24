Sheldon rolled to a 7-0 win over Roseburg on Tuesday night in a Southwest Conference girls soccer game at Finlay Field.
The Irish (4-1-1, 2-0 SWC) scored in the fifth, 11th, 18th, 21st, 53rd, 62nd and 74th minutes.
"Sheldon has some big, tall girls and plays very physical," Roseburg coach Kristin Parks said. "We played hard and fought through to the end. Our biggest struggle is still offensive."
Senior Katie Knudson started at goalkeeper and freshman Amy Carpenter finished there for the Indians (2-4, 0-2). Knudson, who broke a thumb in the season opener, will move back to defender, Parks said.
The Indians got a good performance from sophomore midfielder LaTara Aguirre-Stepp.
Roseburg travels to North Medford Saturday.
