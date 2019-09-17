WINSTON — Mya Skurk delivered a hat trick for Douglas, which defeated Creswell 3-1 in a nonleague girls soccer game on Tuesday at Winston Middle School.
Skurk scored all of her goals in the second half. Sophomore goalkeeper Adrianna Sapp made 19 saves for the Trojans (1-1-2), who posted their first win of the season.
"We settled down after the first half and played our game," Douglas coach Chuck Lund said.
The Trojans open Class 3A/2A/1A Special District 4 play at Sutherlin Thursday night.
