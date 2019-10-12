South Eugene defeated a short-handed Roseburg girls soccer team 10-0 on Saturday afternoon in a Southwest Conference game at Finlay Field.
The Axe (8-0-1, 6-0 SWC), who are ranked No. 5 in the OSAAtoday Class 6A coaches' poll, have outscored their opponents 45-0 this season.
The Indians (2-8, 0-6) trailed 5-0 at halftime. Roseburg had only 12 varsity players available due to injuries.
"It was an off day for us," RHS coach Kristin Parks said. "South Eugene is a very good team, and we were a little slow, a little sluggish. I was proud of our girls, they still kept playing and didn't give up."
Parks said defender Kylee Schmeichel had a solid performance.
The Tribe travels to Eugene on Wednesday to meet Sheldon.
