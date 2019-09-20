EUGENE — The Roseburg girls soccer team was dominated by South Eugene on Friday night in its Southwest Conference opener, losing 11-0.

"It was a tough day," Roseburg coach Kristin Parks said. "South Eugene is very fast, similar to Ashland. They move very well. Their athleticism and speed was above ours."

Freshman goalkeeper Amy Carpenter made 25 saves for the Tribe (2-3, 0-1-SWC). Parks said senior centerbacks Katie Knudson and Kaitlyn Riley played solid games.

The Indians host Sheldon Tuesday night at Finlay Field.

Tom Eggers can be reached at teggers@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4220.

