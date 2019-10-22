Roseburg High School girls soccer coach Kristin Parks called it her team's best game of the season.
But the Indians fell short on the scoreboard on senior night Tuesday, losing 2-0 to South Medford in a Southwest Conference match at Finlay Field.
The Panthers (5-6-2, 5-3-1) clinched third place in the conference standings behind South Eugene (11-0-1, 9-0) and Sheldon (8-3-2, 6-2-1). South Eugene is No. 4 in the OSAAtoday Class 6A coaches' poll.
The Tribe (2-11, 0-9) remained winless in SWC play.
"The team as a whole played very, very well," Parks said. "Our girls were amped up. We possessed and dominated the first 10 minutes of play, and played physical.
"The score didn't represent how we played tonight. Not the result we wanted, but everybody left feeling positive and how they played and I couldn't be more proud of the effort."
Roseburg, which has scored only six goals on the season, was shut out for the 10th time.
South Medford took the lead in the 11th minute as the Indians scored their own goal on a deflection, according to Parks. The Panthers credited Isabella Bottero with the goal.
The Panthers went ahead 2-0 in the 36th minute on a goal by Rainie Dabbs from around 25 yards out following a corner kick.
"That was a beautiful shot. Not much you can do about those," Parks said.
Parks said freshman goalkeeper Amy Carpenter performed well, making 15 saves. Kaitlyn Riley and Katie Knudson had strong defensive games.
"Amy took her play to another level," Parks said.
Roseburg honored five seniors before the contest — Riley, Knudson, McKenna Melvin, Allycia Peterson and Taylor Hunt.
The Indians will end their season on Oct. 29, visiting Grants Pass for a conference contest at Mel Ingram Field.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.