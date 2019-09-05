TRI CITY — Cascade Christian handed South Umpqua a 5-0 loss in a nonleague girls soccer match on Thursday.
Senior center/midfielder Hannah Lowell and senior goalkeeper Kyla Pires had strong games for the Lancers (0-2), according to coach Cadence Whiteley.
S.U. will host Elmira in a nonleague contest next Thursday.
