PLEASANT HILL — The South Umpqua girls soccer team opened its season on Tuesday with a 6-0 nonleague loss to Pleasant Hill.
Alicia Duchateau scored three goals, Kacie Hoyt had two and Danielle Stone added one for the Billies.
First-year S.U. coach Cadence Whiteley singled out the play of senior goalkeeper Kyla Pires and senior midfielder Hannah Lowell. Pires made 15 saves.
"I was very proud about what we did in the first half," said Whiteley, a 2002 South Umpqua graduate and former goalie for the Lancers.
The Lancers will host Cascade Christian on Thursday in a nonleague contest.
