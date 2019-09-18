TRI CITY — Marshfield rallied from a two-goal deficit and salvaged a 2-2 tie with South Umpqua on Wednesday in a nonleague girls soccer game.
Senior Hannah Lowell scored a goal on a penalty kick for the Lancers (0-3-2) and freshman Wyllow Larson scored off an assist from freshman Makayla Johnson.
S.U. will travel to Medford Saturday to meet Cascade Christian in a nonleague contest.
