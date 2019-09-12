TRI CITY — The South Umpqua girls soccer team settled for a 1-1 tie with Elmira on Thursday in a nonleague match.
Freshman Wyllow Larson scored for the Lancers (0-2-1) off an assist from Hannah Lowell. S.U. assistant coach Zach Firestone said goalkeeper Kyla Pires made 24 saves and Madison Shepherd had a strong offensive game.
South Umpqua will host Illinois Valley Saturday in a nonleague contest.
