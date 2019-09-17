MEDFORD — St. Mary's dominated Sutherlin in a nonleague girls soccer match on Tuesday, winning 11-1 at U.S. Cellular Community Park.
Jadyn Vermillion scored the lone goal for the Bulldogs (1-3) off an assist from Abby Masterfield. Sophomore goalkeeper Marissa Magana made 10 saves.
Sutherlin opens Class 3A/2A/1A Special District 4 play Thursday at home against Douglas.
