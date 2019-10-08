WINSTON — Douglas scored a goal in the final minutes of regulation and salvaged a 1-1 tie with Sutherlin in Class 3A/2A/1A Special District 4 girls soccer game on Tuesday at Winston Middle School.
The draw kept the Trojans (3-3-3, 2-2-1 SD4) in second place behind Brookings in the league standings.
Mya Skurk scored for the Trojans. Mariah Summers scored around the 25th minute for the Bulldogs (2-6-1, 2-6-1) off a cross from Shakiya Candelaria.
Sophomore goalkeeper Adrianna Sapp made 22 saves, including a pair of penalty kicks, for Douglas.
"Sutherlin came hungry and caught us off-guard at first. We had a defensive hiccup," Douglas coach Chuck Lund. "But our girls kept fighting and stayed strong."
"It was a tough game, but our girls played well," Sutherlin coach Miguel Carrillo added. "I couldn't have asked for much more."
Sutherlin travels to Brookings and Douglas visits South Umpqua on Thursday.
