SUTHERLIN — Jadyn Vermillion scored a pair of goals and assisted on another, leading the Sutherlin girls soccer team to a 4-1 win over South Umpqua on Thursday in a Class 3A/2A/1A Special District 4 game.
The Bulldogs (2-6, 1-3 SD4) also got goals from Shakiya Candelaria and Mariah Summers. Micah Wicks set up Summers, who kicked it in from around 30 yards out.
Hannah Lowell scored on a penalty kick for the Lancers (1-6-2, 1-2) and goalkeeper Kyla Pires made 26 saves.
"We won as a team," Sutherlin coach Miguel Carrillo said. "Our passing and defense were on."
Sutherlin travels to Douglas Tuesday, while S.U. visits Brookings.
