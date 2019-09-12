SUTHERLIN — The Pleasant Hill Billies handed the Sutherlin Bulldogs a 7-2 loss on Thursday in a nonleague girls soccer game.
Alicia Duchateau scored four goals and added an assist for Pleasant Hill (2-0-1). Madison Quick had two goals and four assists.
Sutherlin reported no individual details.
The Bulldogs (1-2) travel to Medford Tuesday to face St. Mary's.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.