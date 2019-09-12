SUTHERLIN — The Pleasant Hill Billies handed the Sutherlin Bulldogs a 7-2 loss on Thursday in a nonleague girls soccer game.

Alicia Duchateau scored four goals and added an assist for Pleasant Hill (2-0-1). Madison Quick had two goals and four assists.

Sutherlin reported no individual details.

The Bulldogs (1-2) travel to Medford Tuesday to face St. Mary's.

