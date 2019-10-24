TRI CITY — The Sutherlin girls soccer team defeated South Umpqua 2-1 on Thursday in a Class 3A/2A/1A Special District 4 game.
Shakiya Candelaria and Mariah Summers scored goals for the Bulldogs (3-8-1, 2-5-1 SD4). Jadyn Vermillion assisted on both.
Freshman Wyllow Larson scored in the 47th minute for the Lancers (1-12-2, 1-8), who ended their season. S.U. coach Cadence Whiteley said Madison Shepherd and Hannah Lowell had strong performances. Lowell, goalkeeper Kyla Pires and Shilo Christensen played their final games for South Umpqua.
Sutherlin ends its season at home Wednesday night against Douglas.
