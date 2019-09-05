In a battle of Bulldogs, Sutherlin was clearly the superior team on Thursday night.
The host Bulldogs scored six goals in the first half and finished with an 8-1 girls soccer victory over the Creswell Bulldogs in a nonleague match on the Sutherlin turf.
"It was really good," Sutherlin coach Miguel Carrillo said of the season opener. "I'm really happy with the results. We have a lot of speed. The girls work well together and are team-oriented."
Sutherlin had four players contribute goals.
Freshman forward Micah Wicks scored three goals, while juniors Kaylei Burdett and Mariah Summers had two apiece. Junior Jadyn Vermillion added a goal.
"We knew going in our offense would be pretty good," Carrillo said. "We have four midfielders who are pretty fast. Jadyn did a good job controlling the offense. The defense surprised me."
Sophomore goalkeeper Marissa Magana, who Carrillo recruited off the softball team, made her high school debut and made four saves.
"She's a hard worker and I think she'll do fantastic," the coach said.
Sutherlin has three seniors on its roster — Abby Masterfield, Aysiah Candelaria and Shakiya Candelaria. Shakiya Candelaria missed the contest with an injury.
"Abby wasn't 100 percent today, but did a phenomenal job leading the defense," Carrillo said.
Vermillion and Masterfield were first-team all-league selections last year. Summers and Shakiya Candelaria made the second team.
Carrillo likes his team's potential and hopes the Bulldogs can finish in the top three in Class 3A/2A/1A Special District 4.
Sutherlin will travel to Medford Tuesday for a nonleague match against Cascade Christian at U.S. Cellular Community Park.
