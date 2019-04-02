GRANTS PASS — Senior Ally Sandfort led the Roseburg girls with an 86 and the Indians won a Southwest Conference meet on Monday at Grants Pass Golf Club.
Ally Sandfort's score was good for second place individually, one stroke behind Corinne Lillywhite of Sheldon. Roseburg finished with a team score of 397 and Grants Pass was second (413).
Makayla Walker shot 94 for the Tribe and Lauren Sandfort shot 98. Taylor Hunt carded a personal best 119.
Roseburg will host the Cascade Challenge on April 12 at Roseburg Country Club.
TEAM SCORES — Roseburg 397, Grants Pass 413, Sheldon 418, North Medford inc., South Medford inc., South Eugene inc.
TOP 10 INDIVIDUALS — 1. Corinne Lillywhite, Sh, 42-43—85; 2. Ally Sandfort, R, 44-42—86; 3. (tie) Kye Daywitt, GP, 43-50—93; Carly Kaster, SE, 47-46—93; 5. Makayla Walker, R, 46-48—94; 6. Lauren Sandfort, R, 47-51—98; 7. (tie) A. Ruhoff, GP, 53-48—101; E. Repose, Sh, 51-50—101; 9. J. Daywitt, GP, 54-52—106; 10. B. Swan, Sh, 53-56—109.
ROSEBURG (397) — Ally Sandfort, 44-42—86; Makayla Walker, 46-48—94; Lauren Sandfort, 47-51—98; Taylor Hunt, 58-61—119.
