TOM EGGERS
News-Review Sports Editor
BRYCE THOMASON
Roseburg junior
Sport: Golf.
Age: 17.
Interests/Hobbies: Plays tuba in marching band, hiking, hanging out with friends.
GPA: 3.3.
College Plans: Hoping to play golf somewhere, considering the engineer field.
Favorite Athlete: Dustin Johnson, PGA player.
Performance: Shot a personal best 72 in two tournaments last week for medalist honors, one at Roseburg Country Club and the other at Rogue Valley Country Club in Medford.
Quotable: “Roseburg was one of my standout rounds. I was 4-over the first nine holes, then came around on the back nine and went 4-under (with four birdies). That was a good recovery. My iron play has really improved, I’ve put in a lot of work with my coach (Chad Smith). I’m hoping to pick up first-team all-state placement at state (by finishing in the top five).”
Tom Eggers can be reached at teggers@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4220.
