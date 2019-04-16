EUGENE — The Roseburg boys golf team placed eighth out of 15 teams at the Eugene Country Club High School Invitational on Monday.
Roseburg finished 97 over-par as a team.
Junior Bryce Thomason led Roseburg with an 89, 18 shots out of first. Ryan Remmington also stayed below 100 with a 93. Roseburg was rounded out by Brady Watlkins at 101, Chase Parker at 102 and Koby Gilbert with a 117.
Roseburg coach Chad Smith bemoaned the rainy conditions and unmowed rough for causing his team to struggle.
“It was not our best performance,” he said. “All the boys really struggled with the cold weather and high, wet rough.”
Marist won the event with a team score of 307. All five Southwest Conference teams participated in the tournament, Roseburg finish ahead of North Medford and South Eugene.
TEAM SCORES — 1. Marist 307; 2. Churchill 345; 3. Sheldon 348; 4. Grants Pass 353; 5. Bandon 360; 6. Willamette 365; 7. South Medford 380; 8. Roseburg 385; T-9. North Bend 397; T-9. North Eugene 397; 11. North Medford 398; 12. Crater 399; 13. Thurston 408; 14. South Eugene 420
INDIVIDUAL SCORES — 1. Arnav Reddy, Mar. 71; 2. Nick Watts, Mar. 76; 3. Gabe Provencio, S. Med. 78; 20. Bryce Thomason, R. 89; 41. Brady Watkins, R. 101; 42. Chase Parker, R. 102; 62. Koby Gilbert, R. 117.
