MEDFORD — The Roseburg boys golf team opened its season at Rogue Valley Country Club on Monday in a kickoff tournament involving six teams.
Format was two-man best ball on the front nine and a scramble on the back nine. The best two scores for each team counted for the final team total.
Roseburg's Bryce Thomason and Koby Gilbert posted the second-lowest two-man score with a 71, finishing behind Riggs Loftin and Matt Stranahan of South Medford (68).
The Indians finished third in the overall team standings at 166.
TEAM SCORES — South Medford 143, Grants Pass 156, Roseburg 166, North Medford 173, St. Mary's 189, Crater 196.
SOUTH MEDFORD — Riggs Loftin-Matt Stranahan, 68; Gabe Provencio-Kyle Hutto, 75; Haden Ausland-Connor Couch, 113.
GRANTS PASS — Taylor Anderson-Trent Anderson, 75; Lukas Simchuk-Daniel Kerr, 81; Ken Ogren-Eli Kerr, 101.
ROSEBURG — Bryce Thomason-Koby Gilbert, 71; Ryan Remington-Chase Parker, 95; Brady Watkins-Joey Garcia, 105.
NORTH MEDFORD — Jordan Jacobs-Thomas Cox, 80; Tyson Neff-Treyson Neff, 93; Sypher Townley-Calvin Lewis, 95.
ST. MARY'S — Bryce Stiemert-Calix Kim, 79; Seth Baker, 132; Jacob Ford-Jude Torres, 110.
CRATER — Hayden Carlson-Chase Sonnen, 100; Tate Broesder-Ashton Idiart, 96; Jackson Vaughn-Andrew Rambo, 102.
