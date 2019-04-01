GRANTS PASS — The Roseburg High boys golf team finished third in the first of four Southwest Conference meets this season on Monday at Grants Pass Golf Club.
Roseburg's Bryce Thomason finished second individually with an 18-hole score of 78, one stroke behind medalist Gabe Provencio of South Medford. Ryan Remington of Roseburg finished seventh with an 87.
The Indians will host the Cascade Challenge on April 12 at Roseburg Country Club.
TEAM SCORES — Sheldon 348, Grants Pass 357, Roseburg 364, South Medford 369, North Medford 402, South Eugene inc.
TOP 10 INDIVIDUALS — 1. Gabe Provencio, 77; 2. Bryce Thomason, 78; 3. Trent Anderson, GP, 82; 4. Taylor Anderson, GP, 83; 5. Grant Erving, Sh, 84; 6. Lukas Simchuk, GP, 85; 7. Ryan Remington, R, 87; 8. (tie) Hunter Bahn, Sh, Silas Anderson, Sh, Kyle Rubin, Sh, 88.
ROSEBURG (364) — Bryce Thomason, 37-41—78; Ryan Remington, 41-46—87; Koby Gilbert, 50-47—97; Chase Parker, 53-59—112; Brady Watkins, 50-52—102.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.