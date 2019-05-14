The Roseburg girls golf team highlighted the group of Douglas County high school golfers who competed on day two of the OSAA golf tournaments on Tuesday.
Other county golfers competing were Roseburg’s Bryce Thomason and Sutherlin’s Kahner Hardin.
The Roseburg girls team consisted of Makayla Walker, Alexandra Sandfort, Taylor Hunt and Lauren Sandfort. Roseburg placed 11th as a team with a score of 768 in the Class 6A tournament at Quail Valley Golf Course in Banks.
Walker tied for 29th individually, shooting 86 in the second round and finishing at 171 for the tourney. Sandfort finished with an 88 and took 41st with a two-day score of 179. Ally Sandfort carded a 92 and tied for 49th at 191. Taylor Hunt shot 112 and finished in 80th with a total of 227.
Roseburg’s Bryce Thomason was the lone boys player from RHS. Thomason, a junior, tied for 44th overall with a score of 161 (19 over par) at Trysting Tree Golf Club in Corvallis. Thomason improved seven strokes in the second round, shooting 77.
Hardin, a freshman, finished at 186 in the 3A/2A/1A tournament at Emerald Valley in Creswell. Hardin shot 92 Tuesday and tied for 25th overall.
Tommy Rohde of La Pine was the individual winner at 157.
Class 6A Girls
TEAM SCORES — 1. Jesuit, 616; 2. Westview, 624; 3. West Linn, 653; 4. Clackamas, 659; 5. Mountainside, 669; 6. St. Mary’s Academy, 692; 7. Summit, 717; 8. Sprague, 747; 9. Sherwood, 752; 10. Lake Oswego, 765; 11. Roseburg, 768; 12. Wilson, 792; 12. Sheldon, 792; 14. Cleveland, 797.
TOP 5 INDIVIDUALS — 1. Olivia Loberg, Summit, 141; 2. (tie) Alexa Udom, Westview, 146; Jessica Ponce, Westview, 146; 4. Sophiwe Dalfonsi, Summit, 149; 5. Haley Hummelt, Jesuit, 150.
Class 6A Boys
TEAM SCORES (Top 5) — 1. Jesuit, 572; 2. Mountainside, 600; 3. Summit, 614; 4. Central Catholic, 620; 5. Lake Oswego, 624.
TOP 5 INDIVIDUALS — 1. Andrew Reinhart, Jesuit, 139; 2. Nate Stember, Lincoln, 140; 3. Ethan Tseng, Jesuit, 141; 4. Mateo Fuenmayor, Mountainside, 142; 5. Brandon Eyre, West Salem, 144.
