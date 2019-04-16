EUGENE — The Roseburg girls golf team finished first in a Southwest Conference tournament hosted by South Eugene at Eugene Country Club on Monday.
Roseburg (381 strokes) and Sheldon (411) were the only teams to field full squads. St. Mary's, a Class 3A school, was among the 12 teams taking part and had the low team score (335) and the medalist as Baylee Hammericksen shot a 1-under 71.
Roseburg's Ally Sandfort tied for second individually among the SWC players with an 89. Lauren Sandfort and South Eugene's Alex Cox tied for third at 90, and Roseburg's Makayla Walker was fifth at 94.
"There was a constant rain that fell and it made for pretty miserable conditions," RHS girls coach Bruce Walker said. "Very proud of the way the girls competed ... especially Makayla, who was pretty sick but battled through."
TEAM SCORES — Roseburg 381, Sheldon 411, North Medford inc., South Medford inc., Grants Pass inc., South Eugene inc.
TOP 10 INDIVIDUALS — 1. Corinne Lillywhite, Sh, 88; 2. Ally Sandfort, R, 89; 3. (tie) Lauren Sandfort, R, and Alex Cox, SE, 90; 5. Makayla Walker, R, 94; 6. Alex Ruhoff, GP, 96; 7. Madara Cromwell, NM, 97; 8. Emma Reposa, Sh, 98; 9. Kye Daywitt, GP, 99; 10. Carly Castor, SE, 102.
ROSEBURG (381) — Ally Sandfort, 89; Lauren Sandfort, 90; Makayla Walker, 94; Taylor Hunt, 108.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.