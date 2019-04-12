The St. Mary’s girls had the top three scores at the Roseburg Country Club on Friday afternoon in the Cascade Challenge.
Bailey Hammericksen placed first with a 75, Riley Hammericksen carded a 79, and Kaylee Wu shot an 80 for the Crusaders, who took the team title by 41 strokes.
The Roseburg boys finished sixth out of eight teams in their tournament.
Roseburg’s girls had three players hit scores in the 90s, with Makayla Walker and Lauren Sandfort each carding 91s, Ally Sandfort shooting 98, and Taylor Hunt a personal best 110. The Indians placed third with a team score of 390.
Roseburg head coach Bruce Walker was nothing short of thrilled about the progress he’s seen in Walker and Hunt.
“The result that didn’t really surprise me, but excited me today was Taylor Hunt,” Bruce Walker said. “She had a 110 which is her personal best and I’m really excited and proud of the improvements she’s made this year from one tournament to the next.”
Ally and Lauren Sandfort both performed well and coach Walker noted their significance to the success of the team.
“Ally and Lauren have been the best or two of the best golfers in the conference for as long as they’ve been here and it’s been great for us,” the coach said.
Ally Sandfort was willing to speak to the success of the team in the event, and the somewhat adverse conditions on the course.
“Everyone on the team had a good round, especially given the conditions,” she said. “It’s hard to play a round of golf when you’re waiting on the tee boxes every hole, but I’m really proud of the way everyone played today”
Walker was happy to see Makayla Walker shoot her personal best.
“We need our players to improve to give ourselves a chance at state and Makayla got herself a new personal bet tonight, which is very exciting,” he said.
The Roseburg girls took a full team to the state tournament in 2018 and are hoping to do have the same opportunity this season. Coach Walker explained that his team is one of just a few in the Southwest Conference with a full lineup, which gives them an advantage in regional tournament and championship qualifications.
“There’s a really good opportunity for us to make it to state as a team with the progress of girls like Makayla and Taylor throughout this year,” coach Walker said. “We have to earn it, but best best way to do it is one stroke at a time. I know it’s an old coach’s cliché, but maybe it’s actually coach’s wisdom, because if we let ourselves get distracted and don’t focus on the shots in front of us, it will be hard to reach our goals, but I think we have a good shot at making state as a team with this kind of improvement.”
Roseburg still has two more tournaments that count toward team conference scores, which determine the teams who qualify for the regional tournament and have a potential path to the state tournament.
The Roseburg boys had two players with sub-100 scores on the afternoon in their tournament. Bryce Thomason shot a 76 and placed second and was the Tribe’s top performer on their home course in what was an otherwise very rough day for Roseburg.
Senior Ryan Remington was the other Roseburg golfer under 100 on the day, carding a 97. Roseburg placed sixth with a score of 394.
Grants Pass’ Taylor Anderson placed first on the boys’ side with a 75 and Thomason tied for second with South Medford’s Gabe Provencio at 76.
Remington wasn’t thrilled with his result and was quick to point to the muddy conditions at the country club.
“I didn’t play well at all today, but I’ve been playing really good at every other tournament,” he said. “This was our worst tournament (as a team).”
The rains from last weekend on into the early part of the week left the rough on the course very thick and muddy, which prevented grounds crews from mowing the rough and making some shots hard to get out of the thick and sometimes muddy grass.
Roseburg’s boys and girls will have a meet with South Medford at RCC on April 22.
BOYS
TEAM SCORES — Grants Pass 343, Bandon 362, North Bend 370, South Medford 384, McNary 390, Roseburg 394, Crater 408, St. Mary’s 415.
GIRLS
TEAM SCORES — St. Mary’s 338, Crater 379, Roseburg 390, McNary 442, Grants Pass 445, North Bend 452, Marshfield 493, Bandon 494, Cottage Grove 507.
COMBINED SCORES
SCHOOLS — St. Mary’s 753, Roseburg 784, Crater 787, Grants Pass 788, North Bend 822, McNary 832, Bandon 856.
