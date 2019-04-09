The Roseburg High girls tennis team would like to one-up last year's runner-up performance in the Class 6A state tournament.
Jeremy Root's Indians fell short of their first state title since 1971, finishing two points behind Lake Oswego.
"We hope this is the year where we get our (state championship) banner in the gym," sophomore Lauren Sandfort said following a 7-1 Southwest Conference dual meet win over Grants Pass on Tuesday. "If we're going to take first, this is the year to do it."
The Tribe returned most of its top players this season and showed its strength indoors against the Cavers at the Paul Jackson Tennis Center. Roseburg won all four doubles matches and three singles bouts in its first conference dual.
"Grants Pass is one of the stronger teams in district this year, so I was pretty impressed," Root said. "We lost our first two matches to two of the best teams in the state (Sunset and Jesuit), so this gives us some confidence and reminds us we're a strong team.
"We don't have quite as much depth as maybe we've had in the past, but we're a strong team."
"We're very excited (about our chances)," said sophomore Kenzie Eichman, Roseburg's No. 1 singles player. "We're hoping to take a lot of people to state."
Eichman had no problem against Grants Pass' Elizabeth Williams in their match, winning 6-1, 6-1.
"I feel like I played well, but definitely have stuff to improve on," Kenzie Eichman said. "I was really nervous, I didn't do well focusing. My serves were doing pretty well."
"I don't think I'm going to put Kenzie in doubles," Root said. "She's a singles machine. She's got good confidence ... she got to the (state) semifinals last year and if she does that again she'd be happy with that. The singles (bracket) will have more depth this year."
Steffi Early in No. 2 singles and Hannah Jacobson in No. 3 singles each won their matches in straight sets.
Roseburg's No. 1 doubles team of Jayda Pieske and Sam Eichman dominated Allie Rist and Jenna Robinson in a 6-0, 6-0 victory.
"It was really fun. We actually did really good today — a good start to the season," Pieske said. "I'm excited to start the season with my partner. We've been practicing a lot and train together, so hopefully we'll get to play a lot."
The No. 2 doubles team of Lauren and Ally Sandfort posted a 6-1, 6-4 win over Berklee Bennett and An Mei Goei of G.P. It was the first time this season the Sandfort sisters have teamed up.
"It went well. The first set was a lot better than the second set," Lauren Sandfort said. "Our footwork kind of stopped and our intensity wasn't as high in the second set, but we brought it back up to finish it off."
Ally Sandfort, a senior, felt good about the match.
"We always haven't meshed on the court ... kind of get sassy with each other and butt heads," Ally Sandfort said. "Today we didn't. We played really well and our attitudes were up.
"It was fun because we actually played together. We didn't play against each other."
Lauren Sandfort agreed with her older sister, saying their chemistry lacked on the court last year.
"I wasn't as consistent as I am right now and she wasn't either," Lauren said. "I'm a more aggressive player. When you play doubles you need an aggressive player and a consistent player. I'm the aggressive player and she's the consistent one. We work well now."
Leanne Laws and Hannah Root, the No. 3 doubles team, and Sararah Shirakawa and Cecilia Torvik, the No. 4 tandem, also won their matches in straight sets.
"We have so many different combinations. It's just a matter of finding out which ones work the best," Ally Sandfort said.
The Indians will travel to South Eugene Wednesday for a dual.
Roseburg 7, Grants Pass 1
Singles — Kenzie Eichman, R, def. Elizabeth Williams, GP, 6-1, 6-1; Steffi Early, R, def. Valeria Moya, GP, 6-3, 6-1; Hannah Jacobson, R, def. Shelby Bowen, GP, 6-4, 6-2; Sydney Marce, GP, def. Margaret Sewell, R, 1-6, 7-6 (5), 10-7.
Doubles — Jayda Pieske-Sam Eichman, R, def. Allie Rist-Jenna Robinson, GP, 6-0, 6-0; Lauren Sandfort-Ally Sandfort, R, def. Berklee Bennett-AnMei Goei, GP, 6-1, 6-4; Leanne Laws-Hannah Root, R, def. Olivia Bauer-Lily Sloan, GP, 6-2, 6-3; Sararah Shirakawa-Cecilia Torvik, R, def. Elle Beth Isabell-Kara Feskens, GP, 6-4, 6-4.
