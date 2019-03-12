Despite not having had any practice the Roseburg High School girls golf team tee'd off in the kickoff match at Rogue Valley Country Club in Medford on Monday.
"(Assistant coach) Halie Walton and I were pleasantly surprised with what we saw from the girls," RHS head coach Bruce Walker said. "Obviously there is some rust that we need to work off but overall their swing looked pretty good."
The two-person scramble was a nonleague tournament. St. Mary's of Medford had the top two teams in the contest.
Roseburg's Lauren Sandfort and Makayla Walker teamed up to finish third with a 76, while Ally Sandfort and Taylor Hunt shot a 95 to finish eighth out of 15.
"As expected putting and short game skills were not where we would like them to be but most of that is due to our lack of time on the putting and chipping greens," Walker said. "Again for the first day of the season and without practicing the Girls performed above expectations."
Roseburg's next match will be the Centennial Tournament next Monday at Centennial Golf Course in Medford.
