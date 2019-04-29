MEDFORD — Sophomore Makayla Walker finished third individually with an 18-hole score of 88, leading the Roseburg girls golf team to first place in a Southwest Conference meet on Monday at Rogue Valley Country Club.
It was the fourth conference tournament victory for the Indians, who have won back-to-back SWC titles. They receive an automatic berth to the Class 6A Championships, scheduled for May 13-14 at Quail Valley in Banks.
Roseburg finished with a team score of 385, nine strokes ahead of Sheldon.
Corinne Lillywhite of Sheldon was the medalist with an 85. Sophomore Lauren Sandfort of Roseburg was fourth (93). Taylor Hunt carded a personal best 102 for the Tribe.
"Makayla came through with a real clutch performance, as did Taylor," RHS coach Bruce Walker said. "They have really worked at getting better and this effort is showing in their scores. We're looking forward to the state tournament."
Lauren Sandfort, Ally Sandfort and Walker all received first-team all-conference honors.
Monday's Results
TOP 10 INDIVIDUALS — 1. Corinne Lillywhite, Sh, 40-45—85; 2. Emma Reposa, Sh, 43-43—86; 3. Makayla Walker, R, 42-46—88; 4. Lauren Sandfort, R, 46-47—93; 5. Alex Cox, SE, 45-50—95; 6. Kye Dawwitt, GP, 50-48—98; 7. (tie) Josie Daywitt, GP, 48-51—99; Bella Swan, Sh, 51-48—99; 9. (tie) Alex Ruhoff, GP, 51-51—102; Ally Sandfort, R, 55-47—102; Carly Caster, SE, 51-51—102; Taylor Hunt, R, 54-48—102.
ROSEBURG (385) — Makayla Walker, 42-46—88; Lauren Sandfort, 46-47—93; Ally Sandfort, 55-47—102; Taylor Hunt, 54-48—102.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.